Marine Le Pen: Facts About French Anti-Immigrant Candidate Running For President

Conservative French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has a real chance of winning the election, and it’s leaving liberal citizens distraught. The National Front leader is anti-immigration and anti-EU, and has a list of even more frightening policies. Learn more about her here!

1. She’s close to winning the French presidential election

Marine Le Pen, 48, is currently in a close second place in the runoff of the French presidential election, gaining ground on current front-runner Emmanuel Macron, 39. Macron is running without the backing of a political party, making this the first time main left-wing or right-wing parties don’t have a candidate in the second round. In the first round of the election, Macron won 23.8% of votes, while Le Pen took 21.5%. Marine won a stunning 7.6 million votes on April 23, which is the strongest result ever for a Front National candidate.

2. She’s president of the National Front

Marine is the leader of the National Front/Front National, France’s right-wing populist and nationalist political party. The party, founded in 1972, has opposed the European Union since its formation, and is anti-immigration. National Front also promotes zero tolerance toward law and order issues, and is for economic protectionism — restricting trade between countries. Marine became the leader of the party in 2011, succeeding her own father, Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Jean-Marie was extremely controversial, and Marine became popular after softening the party’s image. She turned the National Front into one of France’s largest political parties, the most popular among 18-34 year old citizens, according to a 2016 poll.

3. Her campaign platform is extremely conservative

Marine, aligning with the right-wing ideals of the National Front, has a majorly conservative platform for her presidency. She’s campaigned on the “automatic” deportation of illegal immigrants, as well as only allowing 10,000 immigrants into France per year. She wants “extremist” mosques closed, a fixed retirement age at 60, a 35-hour work week, and a “new” EU. Additionally, she wants social housing to go to French nationalists before anyone else.

4. Her partner is the vice president of the National Front

Marine has been in a relationship with the vice president of the National Front, Louis Aliot, 47, since 2009. He was also the head of Le Pen’s presidential campaign in 2012, and served as her spokesperson. She was previously married to Franck Chauffroy, from 1995 to 2000, and married to Eric Lorio, from 2002 to 2006. She has three children from her marriage to Franck — Jehanne, 17, Louis, 18, and Mathilde Chauffroy, 18.

5. She survived a bomb attack

Her father, Jean-Marie, was a radical and extremist political leader. Her family survived a bombing at their home in 1976 as they slept in their beds meant for Jean-Marie. The bomb exploded in the stairwell of their apartment building, blasting a hole in the outside wall. Marine, her sisters Yann and Marie Caroline, and her parents were unharmed.

