Liberty Place: 5 Things To Know About Confederate Statue Torn Down In New Orleans

REX/Shutterstock

The city of New Orleans, LA, took down the first of four prominent Confederate monuments on April 24. Here’s everything you need to know about the Liberty Place statue!

Here are five things to know about Liberty Place, the statue that was torn down in New Orleans on April 24.

1. It commemorated The Battle of Liberty Place, or Battle of Canal Street.

The Crescent City White League fought the Reconstruction Louisiana state government on September 14, 1874, in a violent battle. The city erected a white obelisk monument in 1891 to praise the insurrection, and it featured a white supremacist inscription.

2. As time went on, citizens argued that the statue supported racism and white supremacy.

After the Civil Rights Movement, in 1974, the city added a marker near the monument to explain that the statue did not reflect the current philosophy of the city.

3. The New Orleans City Council voted to remove it in Dec. 2015 after years of debates, ruling it a “nuisance.”

It was finally removed on April 24, 2017. “There’s a better way to use the property these monuments are on and a way that better reflects who we are,” New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said as the statue was taken away.

4. Not everyone is for the removal of the statue.

“I think it’s a terrible thing,” Civil War re-enactor Robert Bonner, 63, told ABC News. “When you start removing the history of the city, you start losing money. You start losing where you came from and where you’ve been.” Unfortunately, many people have been protesting the statues being destroyed.

5. Three other statues will also be torn down soon.

Dedications to Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard, and Confederate States of America President Jefferson Davis will be the next to go.

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Liberty Place was taken down?