Warriors Vs. Trail Blazers Live Stream: Watch Game 4 Of The NBA Playoffs Online

REX/Shutterstock

Game on! Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will look to close 0ut their first round sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers during game 4 on Apr. 24th at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon at 10:30pm EST. Catch the NBA playoff action online here!

Stephen Curry, 29, Klay Thompson, 27, and the Golden State Warriors are doing what they do best, win ball games. The NBA‘s 2017 postseason has seen 3 straight wins from the reigning Western Conference Champions and they will be looking for number four as they attempt to close-out their series with the Portland Trail Blazers on the road at Moda. While Kevin Durant, 28, battles injuries, the Warriors have been getting it done without the big guy on the floor and will look to hold their momentum in this game 4.

This is the second game in Portland. On Apr. 22nd, The Warriors held on to beat the Blazers 119-113. In that game, Stephen had a team high 34 points with Klay contributing 24. Most of Portland’s scoring also came from just two guys. The Trail Blazers big producers all season have been Damian Lillard, 26, and CJ McCollum, 25, who combined for 63 points in game 3 alone.

If the Trail Blazers expect to climb back into this series they are going to need help from the remaining three starters as well as help from their bench. The Warriors have led most of the series and do not look to let up during this game 4. Waiting for the winner of this series will be either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Utah Jazz who are tied up at 2 in their first round. Good luck to all!

