Tony Hale: Gary Would ‘Cease To Exist’ If He Didn’t Work For Selina — Plus, ‘Veep’ Scoop

Selina Meyer and assistant Gary Walsh are inseparable on ‘Veep,’ but could there come a time when Gary didn’t work for Selina? Tony Hale told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he doesn’t think it will ever happen.

Season 6 of Veep is in full swing, and Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is trying to cope with life after losing the election. Gary (Tony Hale) is by her side — as always — and the two have already gotten themselves into some crazy shenanigans in the first 2 episodes of the new season. HollywoodLife.com caught up with Tony, 46, at the 9th Annual Shorty Awards in NYC on April 23 to talk about what’s to come on Veep, Gary and Selina’s close relationship, and more.

Do you think there’s a chance we could see Selina as POTUS again on Veep?

Tony: Oh, I don’t know. That’s what’s so fun about it, we see her in post-president life. That’s really cool.

Do you think there will ever be a day where Gary doesn’t work for Selina?

Oh god, no.

Would he cease to exist?

Yeah, that’s a really great way to put it! I’m using that. He would totally cease to exist, because he doesn’t have an identity outside of Selina. If she works at Target after this, he’s going to carry her purse, flat-out.

Do you ever put anything crazy in the bag that we don’t know about?

It’s so sad. Gary would be very disappointed with me. It’s scripts and water bottles. That’s all it is.

The gang’s pretty split up in the beginning of season 6. Will see them all come together at some point this season?

We see bits of each other, you see people coming in and out of each other’s lives. Of course, Selina and Gary are not split up. In Gary’s world, they’re going to be married one of these days.

He’s kind of like an appendage.

[Laughs] I think that’s a harsh way of saying “a loved one.” A deeply loved one.

Veep airs Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO.

