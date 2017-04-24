So cute! While Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris & T.I.’s sweet daughter Heiress, 1, may be talking, she’s not saying what mama wants to hear! Sharing a vid of her baby calling out for ‘Dadda,’ Tiny — to no avail — desperately tried to get her to say ‘Mama’ instead. Watch the hilarious clip here & prepare to LOL!

Is Heiress Harris, 1, picking sides in her parents — T.I., 36, and Tameka ‘Tiny” Harris‘, 41 — divorce? Not so much, but she IS picking the word “dadda” over “mama” — and Tiny is jokingly NOT having it! It’s no secret Tiny is completely head over heels for her and T.I.’s newest family addition, and in her latest Instagram video featuring baby Heiress, the tot can be seen repeating “dadda” into the camera — in the cutest autotuned voice EVER, we might add!

Yeap we singing Happy Birthday to Princess Heiress Diana #PHD Mama's girl… we ready to celebrate this life! 🙏🏽👑💜 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Mar 26, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

“No, mama,” Tiny tells her daughter after Heiress’ sweet rant. But alas, the child never utters what the mom-of-five urges her to! Obviously Tiny is still enamored with the little one anyways though! “So In Love @heiressdharris PHD My addiction👑💜,” she captioned the sweet clip, which was uploaded to social media on Apr. 23.

While Tiny and T.I.’s marriage seems to be over for good, at least the singer’s baby daughter can make her smile during these difficult times! Just last week, on the Apr. 20 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Tiny admitted that her relationship with the rapper is in fact through. Confessing to the host that she and T.I. could just NOT “keep it together,” the star also explained that having a TV show with T.I. “put a little strain” on them.

“Watching Tiny talk about them and their marriage was sad,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife.com exclusively at the time of her telling interview. “They’ve been falling out of love for a long time now,” the insider added, “and hearing her address that and make it public choked him up.” At least the two still have their beautiful children to lean on though! TBD on whether or not the duo actually decide to follow through with their divorce!

