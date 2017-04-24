‘The Voice’ Recap: Shania Twain Mentors The Top 12 As They Perform For Viewer Votes

Trae Patton/NBC

12 artists are left on ‘The Voice,’ and on the April 24 episode, they sing live for America’s votes once again. There’s a guest coach in the house, too — Shania Twain has her very own red chair after serving as the contestants’ mentor this week!

Jesse Larson from Adam Levine’s team is up first, and he shows off a soft and vulnerable side with his performance of “Make You Feel My Love” by Adele. “What a start!” guest Shania Twain gushes. “You hit the peak in that song right at the right moment. You got there with perfection.”

Next up, Mark Isaiah, who Adam saved in the Live Playoffs, sets out to prove himself with a rendition of “One Dance” by Drake. He makes the song all his own, and Adam is blown away. “I knew you had this potential, and you literally surprised me,” he adds. “And I knew what you were going to do!”

The next performance is from Stephanie Rice, the artist Alicia Keys saved in the Live Playoffs. Stephanie sings a haunting version of Dido’s hit “White Flag,” and Shania praises it as “convincing,” while Gwen Stefani raves over the tenderness of Stephanie’s voice during the performance.

Troy Ramey, Gwen’s save in the Life Playoffs, takes the stage next. He sings “Free Fallin'” by Tom Petty, and Shania gushes that she’s “blown away,” while Gwen reveals she’s impressed by how creative the performance was. Troy is followed by Blake Shelton’s 15-year-old pop artist, Aliyah Moulden, who performs “Heat Wave” by Martha and the Vandellas. Her energy onstage cannot be matched, and Blake and Shania are brought to their feet.

Alicia’s contestant, Chris Blue, is up next with a rendition of “Love and Happiness” by Al Green, which gets the crowd going. “It’s just incredible to watch you,” Alicia gushes. Lauren Duski from Team Blake is next, and since she’s a female country artist, she’s obviously heavily inspired by Shania. The 25-year-old performs “Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good” by Lee Ann Womack. “I love the way you stay true to your voice,” Lauren’s idol says. “You don’t try to be something that you’re not. I really appreciated that purity.”

Lilli Passero is up next, and it’s been a rough week — she got sick and had to do her rehearsal over FaceTime. Adam gives her a big task, too, by assigning her the Shania song “Man, I Feel Like A Woman” to perform right in front of Shania herself. It pays off, though — the country singer raves, “I feel like it was awesome and a huge compliment to me. You have the sass!”

Gwen’s adorable country artist, Brennley Brown, is up next, with a rendition of “Long, Long Time” by Linda Ronstadt. Her performance is absolutely breathtaking, and Shania showers her with praise: “The emotion came all the way through. Your technique was amazing all the way around.” TSoul, Blake’s Live Playoff save, follows Brennley with a performance of Willie Nelson’s “Always On My Mind.” “You’re looking at one extremely happy, proud coach,” Blake assures TSoul.

Next up, Team Gwen’s Hunter Plake puts a creative spin on “Somebody That I Used To Know” by Gotye. “Your voice can do anything,” Shania raves. “I just really believed you.” The finale performance of the night is from Alicia’s artist Vanessa Ferguson. She absolutely nails her rendition of “A Song For You” by Donny Hathaway, closing the show in the best way.

Tomorrow, one artist will be eliminated, although there will be a last chance for the bottom two singers thanks to the Instant Save. Of course, we’ll be keeping you updated every step of the way!

HollywoodLifers, which of the Top 12 performances was your favorite?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.