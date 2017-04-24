‘The Middle’ First Look Photos: Sue & Brad Stage A Surprise Musical Number

Image Courtesy of ABC

Get ready for the musical number of your dreams! Sue and Brad perform an impromptu musical number on the May 9 episode of ‘The Middle,’ and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE first look photos!

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. There is going to be a musical number on an upcoming season 8 episode of The Middle, so get excited! Sue (Eden Sher) tells BFF Brad (Brock Ciarlelli) that her sophomore year at college hasn’t been the greatest, so Brad decides to lift Sue’s spirits with a song and a dance. HollywoodLife.com is presenting you with the first look photos of the exciting scene.

As you can tell by these EXCLUSIVE photos from the May 9 episode of The Middle, Sue and Brad’s musical number is full of fun. Sue and Brad sing loud for all to hear. They even get others to join in! Next season, there definitely needs to be a whole musical episode dedicated to just Sue and Brad. Also, can we talk about how Sue and Brad are practically matching? As if they couldn’t get any more perfect!

Sue also gets the chance to speak to students at her former high school about college, and the opportunity leads to a realization about her status as a student at Orson High.

Elsewhere in the episode, titled ” The Final Final,” Frankie (Patricia Heaton), Mike (Neil Flynn) and Brick (Atticus Shaffer) begin to notice that their luck has changed drastically after the Prairie Scouts accidentally paint the Donahue’s address on their curb. Axl (Charlie McDermott) also begs his teacher to let him take his final college test so he can graduate.

The Middle airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

