‘Champs Vs. Pros’: CM Punk & More Pro Athletes Facing Off With MTV’s ‘Challenge’ Vets

Courtesy of Robyn Von Swank/MTV

The champs are here… but can they handle the pros? MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ is taking the next step in competition, bringing in pro athletes to go up against ten champions from past seasons. Here’s the list of pros coming!

Can anyone beat Johnny Bananas? Well yes, since we saw that on Invasion, but it looks like the champions are about to face their toughest challenge yet. MTV just announced a six-week event,The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros, which will pin 10 Challenge greats against 10 pro athletes. The series premieres Tuesday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will be hosted by NFL athlete, Victor Cruz.

“The Challenge is an iconic MTV series that I grew up watching,” host Victor Cruz said in a statement. “The sports world is known for producing remarkable athletes, colorful characters, and memorable heroes, but this competition will give my fellow pro-athletes a chance to test their skills against some of the absolute best Challenge Champs, and I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds!”

So, what’s the format for the season? Well, each episode will will focus on a different strength: Agility, ingenuity, brawn, brains, endurance and guts. The winning team’s captain will nominate one member of their team to go into elimination, and the remaining team members will decide on the opponent. The team captain of the losing team is also sent into elimination, and the remaining team members will decide on their opponent. The final male and female at the end will be tested on each strength — and the prize is $50,000 to their favorite charity.

Here is the complete list of the pro athletes and the charities they support:

Tia Blanco – Professional surfer (St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital)

Louise Hazel – Olympian and fitness expert (Save the Children)

Lindsey Jacobellis – Professional snowboarder (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals)

Lolo Jones – Olympic hurdler and bobsledder (Hurdles of Hope)

Candice Wiggins – Former WNBA athlete (Greater Than AIDS)

Gus Kenworthy – Professional skier and Olympic medalist (The Trevor Project and the Happy Hippie Foundation)

Shawne Merriman – Retired NFL linebacker (Lights On Foundation)

CM Punk – UFC fighter (PAWS Chicago)

Louie Vito – Professional snowboarder and Olympian (Wings for Life)

Kamerion Wimbley – Retired NFL linebacker (Kamerion Wimbley Foundation)

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.