‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Tyler’s Dad Butch Gets Released From Prison

Butch became a free man again after being released from prison on the April 24 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG,’ but Tyler was less optimistic about his dad’s future than he usually is. Was it because Tyler’s ready to give up on Butch? Read our recap to find out!

After approximately 20 days in jail, Butch was released on the April 24 episode of Teen Mom OG. And Tyler, being the good son that he is, picked his dad up from prison and brought him back to the new house he and Catelynn recently moved into. But this time around, they didn’t allow Butch to stay with them. Instead, Butch decided to move into their old house and fix some things for Tyler, in place of paying rent. Hopefully, Butch will remain sober, but Tyler didn’t seem too optimistic about it. In fact, Butch’s return seemed to put a damper on Tyler’s mood.

Elsewhere, Farrah and Simon appeared to be on friendly terms with each other, as he helped train her employees at the furniture store while she and Sophia went to play with some miniature horses. Farrah seemed to get a kick out of one of the hoses sniffing her butt. But what she didn’t like was when Sophia started talking trash about the new nanny Farrah hired. Apparently, Sophia doesn’t like “old” nannies, but Farrah was quick to put her daughter in her place, saying she won’t stand for “hate crimes.” (LOL.) And later, during a dinner date with Simon, Farrah told him that she suddenly found the engagement ring she bought herself. I think she was hoping Simon would get down on one knee a propose, right then and there, but he didn’t, so she got mad at him.

Meanwhile, Maci threw Bentley a birthday party and was pleasantly surprised when Ryan showed up on time. Obviously, his new girlfriend Mackenzie had a lot to do with that, but he deserves some props for finally making an effort.

And finally, Amber invited Gary and his wife (I forget her name) to join her and Matt during a weekend trip to a haunted house. Obviously, they took Leah, and it was Amber’s attempt at their daughter seeing them co-parenting in a healthy manner. The trip went off without a hitch, and then Amber bought a bunch of gifts for Gary’s girlfriend’s daughter, who was in the hospital again. It was nice of her, but what we found interesting was when Leah said her mommy is “rich.” Amber tried denying it, but we know the truth!

