Stevie J & Joseline Hernandez: He’s ‘Showering’ His Girls With Love & Sweet Kisses

Girls make the world go round! From the moment his sweet daughter Bonnie Bella was born, Stevie J fell even more in love with the women in his life, including Joseline Hernandez. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that he’s ‘showering’ them with kisses!

Stevie J, 45, and Joseline Hernandez, 30, are finally in a much better place in their relationship. The Puerto Rican Princess gave birth to Bonnie Bella in Dec. 2016, and it changed their lives for the better. Despite their rough patch during her pregnancy, the on-again couple is now living in baby bliss! “It’s feels like Christmas to Joseline: everything in her life is filled with so much love and joy,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Bonnie’s the best gift she’s ever received in her life! And the fact that her big daddy Stevie’s there, being Santa to her and the baby by showering them with love, money, sweet kisses and his time, that’s the icing on the cake.”

“Joseline couldn’t be happier,” our insider continued. “She truly wishes the other girls on the show like Mimi [Faust] and Karlie [Redd] would stop hating on her and embrace her and the baby. Joseline’s a changed woman and she owes that all to Bonnie and Stevie.” Proving that they’re still going strong, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars spent Easter Sunday snuggling up to their precious bundle of joy, Bonnie Bella. Even though their paternity drama is still going down on season six of the hit VH1 show, it’s clear the pair has moved on and rekindled their romance.

The couple recently celebrated Joseline’s highly anticipated “Birthday Bash Day Party” held in the Gold Room on April 22. Wearing a nude leather outfit and green contacts, she was seen packing on the PDA with Stevie J, and showing off her twerking skills on the dance floor. Joseline also put on a red-hot performance for her attendees, complete with background dancers. L&HH star Melissa Scott and Stevie’s older sons even made a special appearance for the occasion.

Joseline and Stevie appear to be happier than ever, having also recently attended an Atlanta-based event together on April 9. The “Baby Daddy” star teased the possibility of having another child, since Stevie supposedly wants to have a little boy. As we previously reported, “Joseline loves Bonnie B with all her heart and she’s eager to have another baby,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. It looks like she could be a big sister in the future!

