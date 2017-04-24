Serena Williams Pens Heartfelt Letter To 1st Child In The Womb: ‘I Can’t Wait To Meet You’

Courtesy of Instagram

This is SO precious! Fans only found out about Serena Williams’ pregnancy last week, but already the tennis pro is showing off her motherly side! Sharing a touching letter she wrote to her unborn little one, the star proved she can’t wait to be a mom by revealing what her unborn child has taught her so far!

Serena Williams, 35, is BEYOND thrilled to start a family with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian, 34. So much so that she couldn’t help shouting from the rooftops just how anxious she is to meet her and Alexis’ bundle of joy later this year. Penning a super sweet message to her and her love’s unborn child in honor of Alexis’ 34th b-day, Serena even gushed about how much “strength” the little one has given her already.

“My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had,” the tennis champ began her moving message. “You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year.” Captioning a new pic of her and her baby bump, which she posted on Apr. 24, Serena continued, mentioning how lucky she and her little one are to have Alexis in their lives.

“But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today on @alexisohanian bday,” Serena added. “😉 from the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. -Your Mommy.” Aw! In the photo, Serena is positively glowing as she looks up at the camera while gently cradling her baby bump. But even better, the adorable grin on her face says it ALL!

The meaningful post comes as Serena appeared to be on a babymoon with Alexis. After all, her Instagram page has been sprinkled with shots of the athlete on a beach. And just days before, Serena broke her pregnancy news with a simple mirror selfie that she posted via Snapchat. The star posed in a yellow swimsuit and wrote the words “20 weeks” over her unmistakeable budding baby bump.

We could not be more excited for Alexis and Serena, who only got engaged in December. These two definitely have one amazing year ahead of them. Congrats again, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Serena to become a mom? Do you think she and Alexis will have a baby boy or girl?

