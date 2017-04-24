Selena Gomez’s Braided Updo: Get Her Gorgeous Spring Wedding Hairstyle

Courtesy of Instagram

Selena Gomez looked absolutely gorgeous when she headed to David Henrie’s wedding on April 23 & we’re obsessed with her braided updo. Selena’s hairstyle is the perfect spring wedding look & you can copy her hairdo right here.

We are obsessing over Selena Gomez’s, 24, hairdo at her former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star’s wedding. She headed to David Henrie’s wedding when she opted for a beautiful braided updo and a pretty red dress and her hairstyle is the perfect spring wedding look. What did you guys think of her hairstyle, did you love it as much as we did?

Sels looked incredible in her entire ensemble, but her hair stole the show. Her hair was done by hair stylist, Ashley Ruiz from Nine Zero One Salon and it just may be our favorite hairstyle from her, ever. Her hair was pulled back into a low bun with a middle part and the sides of her head were pulled back into two gorgeous french braids. While we loved her hair, we also loved her makeup which was done by Melissa Murdick from Opus Beauty and Sel opted for a natural look with an extreme cat eye liner.

If you love Selena’s romantic braided updo as much as we do, hairstylist Elizabeth Mergler, explains how you can achieve this look in just a few simple steps. She said that a braided chignon bun gives you ” a more elegant look,” and explains the steps:

1. Create three ponytails 2 inches from the nape of your head.

2. Braid each ponytail, then loosen up the braids gently.

3. Take the right braid and place it across the opposite side (left) and the left braid across the right side.

4. The middle braid you can bend and tuck away in between underneath two braids.

5. Use any light styling cream to polish away flyaways.

It’s as simple as that! What do you guys think of Selena’s pretty braided bun? Will you try out her hairstyle this spring?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.