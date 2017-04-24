Sean Hannity Accused Of Sexual Harassment: He Wanted Me To Go To His Hotel Room

REX/Shutterstock

Fox News is under fire again, as another talk show host, Sean Hannity, has been accused of shocking sexual harassment allegations. A young conservative claims he asked her to come back to his hotel room…then shunned her on his show when she refused.

“[Sean Hannity] had some event at a bookstore where he signed his book for people standing in line,” former Fox News contributor, Debbie Schlussel, alleges to Oklahoma radio host Pat Cambell. “He asked me to meet him at this book signing, so I met him there. It was very awkward, he had me stand up there with him while he signed books. I felt very weird. These people don’t know me, they didn’t come for me to sign their books.”

She reveals that Sean allegedly then invited her back to his hotel room before the show they were going to do together, but she turned him down because she had to go get ready. After the show, Sean allegedly tried to get her back to his hotel again. “[This was] after he and [his executive producer] treated me horribly,” she adds. “Sean came up to me and said, ‘We’re going to double-team this Palestinian guy,’ which was a weird phrase to use. And then every time I opened my mouth to say something, they yelled at me and said, ‘Obey your host. You can’t say anything or we’re going to shut off your microphone.”

Debbie says she was never booked on Sean’s show again after this incident, and claims he even called her and yelled at her. She also alleges that one of Sean’s female executive producers quit because he “wanted something from her”, but she wouldn’t give it to him. Listen to the full interview above.

These shocking new claims come following similar allegations made against Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly, who were both fired from Fox News. “This kind of stuff is all over the place at Fox News,” Debbie says. Sean says Debbie’s allegations are “100% false and a complete fabrication.”

