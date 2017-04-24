‘L&HH’: Rasheeda Considers Divorcing Kirk Frost & Her Fans Are Beyond Ready

Courtesy of Instagram

Too bad, so sad. After Kirk Frost blamed Rasheeda Buckner-Frost for his infidelity on the April 24 episode, ‘L&HH’ fans were up in arms. The reality star revealed she was considering divorce due to his baby mama drama and she’s got nothing but support!

Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 34, has been by Kirk Frost‘s, 47, side for 17 years, but it looks like their fairy tale marriage has taken an unfortunate turn for the worst. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star not only admitted to cheating on his wife with Jasmine Washington, but he also allegedly fathered a child with his side chick. To add insult to injury, Kirk blamed Rasheeda for causing him to stray on the April 24 episode, saying she denied him sex and focused on her career too much. Fans are trying to find a reason to defend him, but now many are just ticked off.

Been ready for Rasheeda to divorce Kirk since her mama ran over his bike… #LHHATL — KMP (@TheKMacole) April 25, 2017

#LHHATL Rasheeda ain't going nowhere just like the last 3 seasons and 75 times Kirk "messed up" 😥😥😥 — matthew watson (@mattwjanitor) April 25, 2017

The strength to leave won't come from us most times. We really have to PRAY for the strength to leave & trust God's plans for us. #LHHATL — Zayfatima (@temneprincess) April 25, 2017

Rasheeda, please leave Kirk. i didnt know he was such a fucking idiot and air-headed. #LHHATL — JK. (@ItsAllAboutKee_) April 25, 2017

Rasheeda, sis you deserve a lot better. #LHHATL — LALA 👑🇲🇬 (@foxybrwnsugah) April 25, 2017

“Been ready for Rasheeda to divorce Kirk since her mama ran over his bike… #LHHATL,” one angry viewer wrote after the show aired. We can all remember when Shirleen decided to seek revenge on her daughter’s husband, shortly after he was spotted getting cozy with other women in a hot tub a few seasons back. Another fan expressed his concern over Rasheeda’s inability to walk away from the marriage. “#LHHATL Rasheeda ain’t going nowhere just like the last 3 seasons and 75 times Kirk ‘messed up’ 😥😥😥,” he wrote. They’ve certainly been through a lot!

Kirk and Rasheeda have been married since 1999 and have two precious sons together named Ky Frost and Karter Frost, and clearly she doesn’t want to break up their beautiful family after all these years. However, it looks like she’s considering the idea of a divorce after his recent cheating scandal. While catching up with Lil Scrappy on episode eight, Rasheeda confesses, “I’m not sure if I’m going to proceed forward with a divorce. We’re living a part and it’s hard with the kids.”

As we previously reported, “It’s real shady to Jasmine and Rasheeda both that Kirk‘s dragging his feet with this drama while these two women sit back crying and suffering,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “In his mind, Kirk thinks this will all just go away the longer he drags it out and that he and Rasheeda can go back to being the happy family they once were.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rasheeda should leave Kirk for good or forgive and forget?

