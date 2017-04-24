Mimi Faust Blasts Stevie J For Making Up With Joseline Hernandez In ‘L&HH’ Teaser

Not so fast! Even though Stevie J is working things out with Joseline Hernandez, his ex Mimi Faust won’t be burying the hatchet anytime soon. In our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for ‘L&HH,’ Mimi blasts him for forgiving her since she ‘crossed the line!’

Time hasn’t healed all wounds. Mimi Faust, 47, had a bone to pick when she sat down with Stevie J, 45, to chat about his former flame Joseline Hernandez, 30. The tension is high between the two, especially when Mimi blasted him for trying to make up with the Puerto Rican Princess, in HollywoodLife.com‘s EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the April 24 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. She begins, “Steven I want to make something clear: I do not rock with this b*tch. I do NOT under any circumstance want that person around my child after what she did.”

“Joseline made ridiculous and disgusting accusations that could have harmed my child if anyone believed them. All I’m going to say is, she’s crossed the line that there’s no turning back from,” Mimi explained. Just to make sure he received her message crystal clear, she raised her voice and said, “I don’t want her around my daughter. I know how you back slide, nilly wap and back pedal.” He understood the point she was making, responding, “I got you. Put the gun away.”

After a long wait and bitter fallout with Joseline, the paternity test results finally arrived and Stevie J found out that he was the father on the April 17 episode. Joseline said, “If Stevie pulled a fast one on me, and leaves something on that envelope other than him being the baby father, I don’t think anybody’s going to believe me. I know Stevie is the only person I laid with.” Now that it’s revealed he’s Bonnie Bella‘s dad, it seems like the two are working towards a reconciliation.

Joseline and Stevie sparked romance rumors on Easter, after what seemed to be an endless stream of trust issues and cheating allegations. Have the two finally put their differences aside? The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta couple has faced no shortage of drama over the years, but it looks like they’re going to have to play nice with Mimi before trying to become one big, happy family!

