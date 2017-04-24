‘L&HH: Atlanta’ Recap: Kirk Frost Shockingly Blames Rasheeda For His Infidelity

Courtesy of Instagram

Is it too late to apologize? The blame game is a central theme on the epic April 24 episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.’ Kirk Frost criticizes Rasheeda for denying him sexually and Karlie Redd confronts Tommie Lee about hooking up with her man!

Emotions were running high on tonight’s episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, titled “In Due Time.” Tommie Lee‘s wine tasting was pretty much a “hot mess” and when her mother Samantha walked in, the tension immediately escalated. Karen “KK” King decided to invite her, despite Tommie’s reservations about the fragile state of their relationship. “I asked Samantha to come tonight, since i knew it would be important to Tommie,” she says during her confessional. Even though fans expected the worst, Samantha showed her daughter nothing but love, even gushing over her accomplishments. “My baby is doing her thing,” she said proudly, causing Tommie to cry.

Joseline Hernandez is preparing for the birth of Bonnie Bella, who is due any day at this point. Now that she knows Stevie J is definitely the father of her child, she feels a sense of relief, but she’s also livid that he denied being her baby daddy for this long. The Puerto Rican Princess blasted her former flame, even calling him a “dead beat, who is trying to get custody of MY baby.” After they viciously battled it out in the courts, she’s ready to start fresh elsewhere, noting how she’s considering the idea of moving to Miami with her little girl to keep her away from Stevie.

Lil Scrappy meets up with his “little sister” Rasheeda-Buckner Frost and reveals that his wedding to Bambi Benson is sadly off, since it’s what they both want. He also addresses her baby mama drama, asking where she stands with Kirk Frost. She explains, “If it’s a baby involved, then some smashing had to be involved. As far as him saying it’s not his kid, I’m not sure [if I believe it.] I’m not sure if I’m going to proceed forward with a divorce. We’re living a part and it’s hard with the kids.” Rasheeda says that Karter Frost is too young to understand, but Ky Frost can tell something is not right. She admitted some days, she just wants to hide under the covers.

Yung Joc’s baby mama Sina Bina confronts Karlie Redd and drops a bombshell about her rapper boo. “Tommie says she is dating Joc,” she admits, setting off an immediate reaction from Karlie. “My name is revenge,” Karlie responds after hearing the shocking news, clearly preparing to seek her own plan of attack. Later on, Jessica Dime also comes clean about Joc’s side chick, but Karlie is upset that she didn’t reveal the truth sooner. To her defense, she slams Joc for not telling her that he’s been pursuing a romance with Tommie, since it’s really their business.

Mimi Faust was upset that Melissa Scott attempted to help Joseline make peace with the ladies she betrayed. She starts to question her loyalty as a friend, since she thinks Melissa is playing both sides. Ariane Davis seems to confirm this notion, but Melissa claims Ariane is a hater since they’re not hooking up anymore! Mimi also had a bone to pick when she sat down with Stevie J to chat about his former flame Joseline. The tension is high between the two, especially when Mimi blasted him for trying to play house with the Puerto Rican Princess. She says, “Joseline made ridiculous and disgusting accusations that could have harmed my child if anyone believed them.”

Lil Scrappy sets aside some time to meet up with Kirk to get his side of the story. When asking about his marital woes, Kirk makes shocking claims about Rasheeda. “We weren’t having sex. I touch her and she would roll her back over,” he says. “I’m not proud of what I did. It didn’t come out of the blue,” Kirk adds, noting how they weren’t having hooking up for nine or ten months. “I love Rasheeda, I love my family. You gotta realize, if you have a husband and you don’t want him to stray….” he concludes, insinuating that she should have put out to keep him around. Kirk says he’s not ready to take the DNA test to prove if he’s the father of Jasmine Washington‘s child.

As expected, Karlie confronts Tommie about the allegations at Joc’s comedy show (yes, he’s got jokes now). Drinks are flowing and everyone is laughing, until Karlie rolls in with Sina. The two are all smiles while Joc can be seen trembling in his boots. Joc’s been trying to keep his ladies separate, but clearly he’s several steps behind these quick-thinking women. “This is the moment I’ve been waiting for. The moment Karlie realizes I can steal her man, like she stole mine [Scrapp Deleon],” Tommie admits. Lil Scrappy and Lovely Mimi are watching the action, until Mimi decides to defend her girl Tommie. The ladies nearly come to blows, but security stops the fight.

