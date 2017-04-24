‘The Voice’: Lilli Passero Reveals How Adam & Alicia Are Very Different As Coaches

Courtesy of NBC

Thanks to a Knockout Round Steal, Alicia Keys’ ‘The Voice’ contestant, Lilli Passero was saved from elimination by Adam Levine. That means, she’s been lucky enough to work with TWO coaches during her time on the show, and she dished to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about how different they are!

Lilli Passero was voted into the Top 12 by America on the April 19 episode of The Voice, which was likely a welcome relief after she was nearly eliminated in the Knockout Round! Alicia Keys chose Ashley Levin over Lilli in the third round of competition, but Adam Levine gave the young singer a second shot by saving her with his Steal.

“Their energies are different,” Lilli told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, of Adam and Alicia’s coaching styles. “They’re both great musicians and they’re both great artists and they both have a lot to offer in terms of helping a younger artist attack the song. Adam is super low-key — he coms across as a buddy. He feels like he’s your buddy right away, whereas Alicia, you kind of end up feeling this maternal, protective vibe. She makes you feel like she’s a big sister and you kind of have that safety with her. Then, with him, it’s like you can shoot the s*** a little bit.”

Lilli also revealed that she thinks it would be “amazing” to win The Voice, but there’s more to being on the show than just that. “You want to reach people,” she explained. “And that’s the amazing thing about this show — you get to connect with people and you get to reach people.”

The Voice continues with live performances on the April 24 episode. Lilli and the 11 other remaining contestants will sing for America’s votes, and one will, unfortunately, be eliminated on April 25.

HollywoodLifers, would you rather be on Team Alicia or Team Adam? Do you think Lilli could win season 12 of The Voice?

