Heartbroken La La Anthony Is In Too Much ‘Pain’ To Join Kim Kardashian’s Mexican Vacation

Kim Kardashian looked stunning vacationing with her gal pals on the beach in Mexico. Unfortunately the one person who could have used some fun in the sun was absent — bestie La La Anthony. HollywoodLife.com is EXCLUSIVELY reporting that Carmelo Anthony’s wife was in too much ‘pain’ after their heartbreaking split. Read on for all the details.

Who can blame La La Anthony, 37, for not wanting to join Kim Kardashian, 36, and friends for some Mexican fun. The mother of one who just broke-up with her NBA hubby Carmelo Anthony, 32, was seen on Apr. 24 in NYC, looking extremely sad as she wore a pink hoodie and white cap to cover her face. La La, we’re told, is still heartbroken after shocking reports surfaced that her man is cheating and could have a baby on the way — and we don’t blame her!

“LaLa was to invited to Mexico for the fiesta with Kim and the girls but didn’t go because she didn’t want to leave her son. Kiyan needs his mother more than ever right now,” a source close to the actress told HollywoodLife.com. “He needs her love and she needs his and that’s where LaLa’s head is right now.

“Things between her and Melo are still foul,” the source explained. “LaLa wouldn’t have been in the best of spirits to be down in Mexico having fun. She’s in a lot of pain. She’s an emotional mess and she wouldn’t want to ruin the girls’ fun by moping around the beach thinking about how Melo did her dirty.”

No doubt tensions are high between the now separated couple. But at least one of Melo’s bros is urging him to be honest with La La and try to make the marriage work for their 10-year-old son. “Melo’s biggest support has been Lamar [Odom],” another source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com.

“Lamar knows what it’s like to lose the love of his life and has been coaching Melo, literally, on how to save his marriage. Lamar is basically telling him that whatever he did, whether it was cheating or he got a chick pregnant, that he needs to come clean to La La, apologize, make it right, and fight for his marriage.”

