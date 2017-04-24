Kim Kardashian Wears Pasties Under Her Sexy Bikini — See Wild Pics

Courtesy of Snapchat

Kim Kardashian avoided a major wardrobe malfunction on the beach by getting crafty. She wore pasties underneath her bikini top! That’s one way to make sure all eyes are on her Dior swimsuit and NOT a nip slip. You have to see this pic of Kim’s wild beach look!

Kim Kardashian, 36, had the ingenious idea to prevent a wardrobe malfunction while vacationing on the beach in Mexico over the weekend of April 22. The reality star and business tycoon covered her nipples with flesh-colored tape so that there was zero chance of a nip slip while she enjoyed her time on the beach. Brilliant!

Wearing a vintage bikini was a challenge for Kim, as the top seemed to be too small to adequately cover her chest. Kim looked all too aware that the beach was crawling with paparazzi and made sure that they couldn’t take any pics of her accidentally exposed. From the pics the paps managed to take, the tape under her bikini is visible, and Kim is holding up her top. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

Her body is insane right now! The vintage suit perfectly flaunted Kim’s flat stomach and amazing curves. All her hard work getting back to her pre-baby body totally paid off! On another day of her girl’s trip to Mexico, which included sister Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and besties Larsa Pippen and Brittny Gastineau, Kim wore and adorable one-piece suit that was still incredibly sexy. The high-cut and nude color still showed off her curves while keeping her partly covered. The perfect change-up for when she’s been in the sun all day!

It’s no secret that Kim looks amazing in beachwear. Kim flaunted her body earlier that week on Snapchat, posing in a diamond-encrusted bikini. The string bikini is probably the flashiest thing she’s ever worn, and that’s saying something.

HollywoodLifers, do you think wearing pasties under a bikini is a good idea?

