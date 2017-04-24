Khloé Kardashian: My Secrets to Getting Bikini-Ready in 7 Days

Courtesy of Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has been on an absolute roll lately when it comes to fitness & staying healthy. She looks better than ever & she revealed what her secrets are to getting bikini ready in just 7 days & you need to try them!

Khloé Kardashian, 32, looks absolutely incredible and it’s all because she’s become totally fitness obsessed. She’s constantly working out and living a healthy lifestyle, and she finally revealed her secrets to getting bikini ready in just 7 days. Her tips are amazing and you have to find out what they are!

Khloe shared her secret to getting bikini ready in 7 days on her app, Khloe With a K, and her tips are not only super helpful, they’re simple enough for you to try out on your own. She said, “Getting in shape is a long-term commitment. It took me years to get to where I am! But don’t panic if that vacay just crept up on you and your MO lately has been more pizza + Netflix and less smoothies + squats. There are definitely steps you can take towards your best body with only 7 days to spare. Koko’s got you!”

1. Ditched Refined Carbs

“That means sugar, white bread and pasta is out (sorry, dolls)! Refined carbs cause your blood sugar levels to spike and crash, leaving you tired, hungry and craving more. Go for high fiber grains like quinoa and brown rice, which keep you feeling fuller longer and can actually reduce bloating. Peep two ways to cook quinoa here and here. Reach for fresh fruit, if you’re craving something sweet. I love this refreshing citrus salad.”

2. Increase Your Workouts

“Let me remind you that two-a-days should only be done for short periods of time! I only do them occasionally and for 1 week max right before a vacation or when I want to look my best. Doing one session of cardio in the morning and one session of weight training in the evening challenges your body and burns calories around the clock—for up to 24 hours! Make sure to stay hydrated and properly fueled!”

3. Lay Off The Booze

“Relax, it’s only 7 days, honey! Not only are cocktails calorie bombs, but they stimulate your appetite and lead to dehydration, which causes bloating. Be a (healthy) bougie b*tch with these fancy mocktails instead!”

4. Go For The Bronze

“Spray tans give me life and I’m not sorry about it! Self-tanner can camouflage all kinds of sh*t. When skin is darker, light doesn’t reflect off it as much, making it appear smoother all around!”

5. Water, Water, Water

“Speaking of hydration, it might sound strange, but the more water you drink, the less water your body retains. Goodbye, water weight; hello, flat tummy! I try to get as much as 5 liters a day—it’s a lot, but the more physically active you are, the more you need.”

How amazing are Khloe’s tips! Will you guys try her secret tips to get bikini ready in 7 days?

