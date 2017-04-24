Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ Tour Dates Announced: See When He’s Coming To Your City

Because today is Christmas, Kendrick Lamar has announced his 2017 summer tour in support of ‘DAMN.’ Along with Travis Scott and D.R.A.M, the ‘Humble’ rapper will soon be gracing a stage near you, and you can see the full list right here!
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 28th at Ticketmaster, and there’s an American Express presale starting Tuesday, April 25th. Here’s which cities Kendrick Lamar, 29, will hit up this summer:
Kendrick Lamar – The Damn. Tour
July 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River ArenaJuly 14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 17 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
July 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
July 21 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
July 22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
July 26 – Auburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
July 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 1 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
August 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
August 4 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
August 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
August 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DNA’ Music Video — Pics
Kendrick announced the news on April 24, taking to social media to post about his tour. Fans are already going insane over it (I HAVE TO GO TO @kendricklamar’s DAMN TOUR. HAVE TO!!!!)…but not everyone is happy. “I do not see new zealand on this list please explain yourself Kenneth,” one person tweeted. Heh.
Anyway, if you haven’t heard DAMN. yet, get on it. With features from Rihanna and U2, and pure fire tracks like “DNA,” it’s not an exaggeration to say that this is Kendrick’s best work yet.
HollywoodLifers, are you going to see Kendrick live? Tell us which city you’d see him in!
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP