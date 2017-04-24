Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ Tour Dates Announced: See When He’s Coming To Your City

REX/Shutterstock

Because today is Christmas, Kendrick Lamar has announced his 2017 summer tour in support of ‘DAMN.’ Along with Travis Scott and D.R.A.M, the ‘Humble’ rapper will soon be gracing a stage near you, and you can see the full list right here!

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 28th at Ticketmaster, and there’s an American Express presale starting Tuesday, April 25th. Here’s which cities Kendrick Lamar, 29, will hit up this summer:

Kendrick Lamar – The Damn. Tour

July 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River ArenaJuly 14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 17 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

July 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 21 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

July 22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

July 26 – Auburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

July 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 1 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

August 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 4 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

August 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

August 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

Kendrick announced the news on April 24, taking to social media to post about his tour. Fans are already going insane over it (I HAVE TO GO TO @kendricklamar’s DAMN TOUR. HAVE TO!!!!)…but not everyone is happy. “I do not see new zealand on this list please explain yourself Kenneth,” one person tweeted. Heh.

THE DAMN. TOUR A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on Apr 24, 2017 at 4:06am PDT

Anyway, if you haven’t heard DAMN. yet, get on it. With features from Rihanna and U2, and pure fire tracks like “DNA,” it’s not an exaggeration to say that this is Kendrick’s best work yet.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to see Kendrick live? Tell us which city you’d see him in!

