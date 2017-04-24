Country Star Kane Brown Engaged To Katelyn Jae: Watch His Cute Announcement

Courtesy of Instagram

Congratulations to Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae! The adorable country couple is finally engaged, and Kane shared the happy news with thousands of fans while on stage at a concert on April 18! Watch the sweet moment, here.

Awwww! Country star Kane Brown, 23, made the cutest announcement during his concert in Philadelphia on April 18. He finally told the world that he had proposed to his beautiful singer girlfriend Katelyn Jae! Check out the totally adorbz video:

“It’s hard to do this job — you know, there’s girls involved — you’ve got to stay out of trouble, it’s really hard,” he began. “Some people found out on Instagram today and I had to delete this video. I just got engaged to a girl from Philadelphia two days ago. This is my first time making this announcement, but we’re in Philly, so I thought I had to go ahead and make the announcement, so thank you Philadelphia.” AWW!

It was definitely the perfect time for him to make the big reveal, how can you get more romantic?! The couple has been super lovey-dovey online, and Katelyn was Kane’s date to the ACM Awards on April 2, so we can’t say we’re totally surprised.

Back in Jan., Kane gushed about his gorgeous lady to all of his Instagram followers alongside a cute photo of the couple wearing sunglasses. “This past year I know a lot of good has been going on for me but I’ve been in a dark place always being gone,” he revealed. “But this girl puts the light back in my life. If you are a true fan u won’t be mad, u will just accept that I’m happy, and I found my goofy other half ❤️.” How sweet is that?! Congrats you two.

