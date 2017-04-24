Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

Best big brother award goes to…Justin Bieber! The singer took his little bro, Jaxon, to the Toronto Maple Leafs playoff hockey game on April 23, and they literally had the best time — their excitement was written all over their faces!

We know Justin Bieber, 22, is a huge hockey fan, so it made sense that he’d show up to cheer on his team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, during the Stanley Cup playoffs while on break from his Purpose tour! The 22-year-old brought his adorable brother, Jaxon, 7, along for the game, and photographers captured them with the biggest smiles and looks of excitement on their faces.

Unfortunately, the Leafs lost 2-1 to the Washington Capitals in overtime, and were eliminated from the playoffs, but the guys clearly had a great boys’ night, regardless. “At least we made it farther than the Montreal Canadians,” Justin wrote on Instagram afterward, alongside a photo of he and Jaxon cheering. “This young team has so much potential! Let’s go all the way next year!!!! Btw favourite picture me and my little bro crushing life!”

Justin hasn’t had a lot of time off in 2017, and at the beginning of May, he’ll head back to Asia and South Africa to continue his tour. In June, he’ll be hitting stadiums throughout Europe, before finally returning to the States for a string of dates in August.

In recent years, Justin has certainly come a long way, which he reflected about on Instagram over the weekend. The “Sorry” singer uploaded a side-by-side photo of his 2014 mugshot next to a present-day photo of himself, and explained that he “loves” the comparison because “it reminds me I’m not exactly where I want to be but thank god I’m not where I used to be!!”Amen.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Justin bonding with his brother at the Maple Leafs game? Who were you rooting for in the game?

