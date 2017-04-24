We spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jessica Chastain about her ongoing fight for women’s rights and equal pay at Variety’s Power of Women lunch. During HollywoodLife.com’s interview, she offered up some really great advice for women looking to be treated fairly in their place of work.

Jessica Chastain, 40, was happy to offer up advice to women everywhere on how to fight for equal pay at Variety’s Power of Women event on Friday, April 21 in New York City. While speaking to HollywoodLife.com on the red carpet, Jessica explained that, believe it or not, some employers may not even realize they’re discriminating when it comes to salaries.

“I think it’s important to bring things up to your employer,” Jessica told us EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s so much that has happened in silence, where if a woman notices that she’s getting paid a quarter of what her male co-worker with equal experience is getting paid, she needs to go and talk to her boss about it. Say, ‘Do you see that this is happening?’.”

She continued, “In most cases, the employer doesn’t even know that that’s the case. I think by bringing it to the forefront is really important. You can do it in an elegant, intelligent way. In my experience and the experience of girls that I’ve talked to, whenever they brought it up the employer was shocked by the sexism and the pay discrepancy and made a change to have more equality.”

Jessica was on-hand at Variety’s Power of Women lunch, where she was honored for her work with and fighting for Planned Parenthood. If you check out our full video interview above, Jessica also reveals why Planned Parenthood is so important to her on a personal level.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU agree with Jessica’s advice on tackling equal pay for women? Comment below, let us know!