‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams & Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Divorcing After 5 Years

Say it ain’t so! ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Jesse Williams and his wife Aryn Drake-Lee have called it quits, according to a new report on April 24. The couple has been married for nearly 5 years, but now they’ve filed for divorce.

This is so sad! Jesse Williams, 35, and his wife Aryn Drake-Lee have reportedly decided to end their 5-year marriage, according to TMZ on April 24. They filed for divorce last week, but so far there is no known reason for the split and it isn’t clear who filed for the breakup. The couple has two young children together, Maceo Williams, 1, and Sadie Williams, 3.

Aryn has been with Jesse since long before he made it big playing Jackson Avery on Grey’s Anatomy. In 2010, he told USA TODAY that “she’s been with me through all different facets of my career. She’s stuck with me through thick and thick and thick and thin. We know each other in and out.” The couple was married on Sept. 1, 2012, and we’re devastated to hear that the actor and real estate broker have decided to go their separate ways.

The couple was notoriously private, with Jesse’s wife hardly ever appearing anywhere with her husband. However, he did thank her in his famous BET Awards speech in 2016, gushing about his “amazing wife who changed his life.” That was less than a year ago, what could have gone wrong!?

Squad. A post shared by Jesse Williams (@ijessewilliams) on Apr 8, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

It’s clear that they both plan to continue to be good and loving parents to their two young kids. Just two weeks before the split, Jesse took a pic of the youngsters in a stroller with the caption “squad.” It’s unclear if he and Aryn were already broken up by then, but it’s so sweet that he’s such a good dad. Good luck, you guys!

