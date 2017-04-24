Jennifer Lopez’s Sexy Mini & Exaggerated Shoulders: How You Can Pull Off The 80s Trend

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Voluminous shoulders are back in a big way and although you may not be thrilled to see the 80s trend making a major revival, Jennifer Lopez proved that the trend can totally look trendy, modern, and sexy — and we’re breaking down how YOU can try the trend, just like JLo!

Jennifer Lopez is a major trendsetter so it comes as no surprise that she’s one of the first stars to embrace the bold shoulders we saw on all the runways –and, come fall, the trend is going to be EVERYWHERE. While you may cringe thinking about the shoulder pads of the past, the statement look has come a long way…and JLo proves that you can look modern and sexy in the silhouette!

The star stopped by the ELLEN show on April 24 where she rocked a sexy look from head-to-toe, pairing a thigh-grazing, skintight snakeskin mini skirt with a long-sleeved, plunging top which featured bold sleeves that evoked memories of the Dynasty era. It has been a while since we’ve seen such a statement sleeve, but there’s no reason why you can’t try the trend. Take a tip from JLo and opt for a more form-fitting, streamlined silhouette. By doing so, you’ll balance out the sleeve and also accentuate your waist — a high-waisted skirt, like a mini or even a pencil skirt, or high-waisted trousers or jeans are the way to go. It’s all about playing with proportions — and JLo did that with effortless ease.

While women often avoid any voluminous style statement, an exaggerated sleeve can actually make your waist appear smaller. I love the way JLo opted for a v-neckline, because it broke up the look and opened up the style.

What do you think of the statement sleeve? Are you here for the 80s revival?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.