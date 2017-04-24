Jennifer Lopez doesn’t kiss and tell, unless Ellen DeGeneres asks her to! JLo revealed in an ‘Ellen’ interview all the details about her first date with Alex Rodriguez, including if she slept with him after dinner. Find out the juicy details here!

Ellen DeGeneres couldn’t help but pry into Jennifer Lopez‘s personal life when she visited Ellen on April 24. Jennifer’s currently in a hot and heavy relationship with former MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez, and they’re totally public about their romance. Of course Ellen wanted to know all the dirty deets about their first date!

As it turns out, though, that first date was sugary sweet instead of scandalous. Jennifer does not have sex on the first date, as she made clear to Ellen. JLo and A-Rod went out to dinner for their first date, but there was no funny business afterward! “Mama don’t sleep over on the first date,” she said. And that’s that!

“Good for you. I do,” Ellen joked (maybe not!) in response, leaving Jennifer in a fit of hysterics. The story of their first date is exceedingly adorable. Jennifer revealed that she actually made the first move, “tapping” Alex on the shoulder when she saw him outside a restaurant where she was eating lunch. Bold! They had a nice conversation that ended in him asking to take her out to dinner. She said yes, and the rest is history! They’re so in love now!

Ellen brought up the subject of having kids, but Jennifer said they’re not near that yet. “We’re just having a good time,” she told Ellen. But they do seem to be getting serious! The couple were just in Miami on April 18, and spent the entire trip being lovey-dovey. Alex and Jennifer kissed and fed each other pieces of cake while on a date at the Prime 112 steakhouse, according to a Prime 112 employee who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Sounds like true love!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the story of how Jennifer and Alex met is cute?

