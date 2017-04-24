Jennifer Lopez is a woman in love! The singer couldn’t stop smiling while talking about how she met her new love, Alex Rodriguez, on the April 24 episode of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’ Ellen even got J.Lo to reveal if she had a sleepover with A-Rod after their first date!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, looked beyond happy talking to Ellen DeGeneres, 59, about how she crossed paths with former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, 41, while having lunch in Los Angeles. “I saw him walk by, and then afterwards I went outside,” she told Ellen. “But for some reason I just felt like tapping him on the shoulder and saying, ‘Hi, Alex!’ And he said, ‘Hi! Jennifer!’ And then that was it.”

She gushed that Alex told her they should hang out since they’re both living in Los Angeles full time now. He already had her number from years ago. “He texted me, ‘Let’s go out to dinner,’ I said, ‘Okay!’ That’s how the J-Rod love story began!

Ellen continued to quiz Jennifer about her relationship, even asking the Shades of Blue star about whether or not she had a sleepover with Alex after their first date! Jennifer slammed that rumor, saying she never has sleepovers with guys after the first date.

Jennifer is clearly head over heels for Alex. She called him a “great guy” during her interview. But is she ready to take the next step and have kids? “We’re just having a nice time right now,” JLo responded after Ellen asked about a J-Rod baby!

Jennifer and Alex have been inseparable since going public with their romance in March 2017. They’re so serious about their relationship that they’ve already introduced each other to their families! HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Jennifer’s 9-year-old twins, Emme and Max, both “really like him.” Aw!

