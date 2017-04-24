Courtesy of Instagram

Gigi Hadid picked the PERFECT song to dance along to while getting ready for her 22nd birthday…and it was recorded by her BFF, Taylor Swift! Bella Hadid sneakily caught her sis listening to the anthem on her big day, and posted the video to prove it.

What girl doesn’t listen to Taylor Swift’s “22” on their 22nd birthday!? The song is even more special for Gigi Hadid, 22, since Taylor is one of her best friends, so naturally, she blasted the 2014 track while getting ready for her party on April 23. The supermodel’s sister, Bella Hadid, 20, was in the next room as this was all going down, and she recorded evidence of the song playing from Gigi’s room. Unfortunately, the door was closed, so we can’t see if the birthday girl busted out any moves, but we love that she was jamming to the track!

Bella Hadid posted an Instagram story of Gigi listening to '22' for her birthday today pic.twitter.com/tH7bGtUJdD — TSwiftNZ BU (@TSwiftNZBU) April 24, 2017

Gigi spent her birthday with her little sis, and then at night she was joined by her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, 24, and friends, like Karlie Kloss, for a party. It doesn’t appear that Taylor was in attendance for the bash, but Gigi took to her Instagram stories to show off a bunch of flowers she was sent for her big day, and there was one large bouquet from the superstar singer. She’s always thinking of her friends!

Taylor has noticeably been missing from the spotlight for most of 2017. She was photographed heading to the gym in January, and then had her Super Saturday concert before the Super Bowl at the beginning of February. However, since then, we have not seen her out in public once! She’s also basically been silent on social media, and hasn’t even posted on Instagram since March 2. It’s very rare for her not to give her friends a b-day shout out online, so we were shocked to see she didn’t send a special message to Gigi! She must be working on something good, right?!

