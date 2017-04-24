Erin Moran Forced To Use Feeding Tube During Last Days Of Stage 4 Cancer: Details

FameFlyNet

‘Happy Days’ star Erin Moran was reportedly forced to rely on a feeding tube in the last days of her life before succumbing to stage 4 cancer. We have the details on this tragic development in an already devastating story.

Erin Moran, 56, was reportedly using a feeding tube in her last days as she battled stage 4 cancer, according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE. It’s unclear at this point what type of cancer Erin was suffering from, but she apparently required the assistance of a gastrointestinal tube in order to eat.

The tube was reportedly discovered inserted into Erin’s throat during her post-mortem examination by the county coroner. The coroner also found “ample” evidence that she was suffering from stage 4 cancer, according to PEOPLE, though what that evidence is was not revealed. A gastrointestinal, or GI, tube is usually inserted into a patient’s stomach by a doctor to give nutrients to those who can’t feed themselves.

A GI tube can also be used to removed fluids from the body. It’s unclear what function Erin was using the tube for at the time of her death. “It was indicative when they did the autopsy that she was receiving medical care,” the source said. “There were no illicit substances or anything to suggest foul play.”

Erin was pronounced dead on April 22 at the trailer that she shared with her husband and mother-in-law in Salisbury, Indiana. Her death was a tragic shock for her fans, who knew her best as Joanie Cunningham on the classic sitcoms Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi. Her former costars were devastated to learn that Erin had passed.

Actor and director Ron Howard, who played her onscreen brother on Happy Days, tweeted: “RIP Erin. I’ll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens.” That’s so sweet. Henry Winkler, who played the Fonz, wrote, “OH Erin… now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth …Rest In It serenely now.. too soon”

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Erin’s loved ones during this difficult time.

