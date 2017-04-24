Erin Moran’s Cause Of Death Revealed: How Did The ‘Happy Days’ Star Die?

REX/Shutterstock

The autopsy on Erin Moran has been completed, and the Sheriff’s office revealed the results on Apr. 24. Sadly, the ‘Happy Days’ actress likely passed away from complications due to cancer.

Erin Moran sadly died at the age of 56 on Apr. 22, and two days later the Sheriff’s office confirmed to HollywoodLife.com that “a joint investigation into Mrs. Moran’s death was conducted.” Although the official cause of death was not confirmed, officials said a “subsequent autopsy revealed that Mrs. Moran likely succumbed to complications of stage 4 cancer.” Toxicology tests were performed, too, with the results still pending. However, “no illegal narcotics were found at the residence,” according to the Sheriff.

Reports said Indiana authorities responded to a 911 call that concerned an “unresponsive female,” on the afternoon of April 22, 2017, but sadly Erin had already passed by the time emergency services arrived. There has been an outpouring of grief over Erin’s death from celebrities and fans alike. Erin played Joanie Cunningham on the beloved sitcom Happy Days. “Such sad sad news. RIP Erin. I’ll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens,” her costar Ron Howard shared on Twitter.

She was on the show from 1974 to 1984 before joining the spinoff Joanie Loves Chachi for a season. Erin returned to Happy Days for its’ final season. She super close with her onscreen brother Ron. Her other costar from the show, Henry Winkler wrote, “OH Erin… now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth …Rest In It serenely now.. too soon,” on Twitter. Erin continued to act in projects like The Love Boat, Murder, She Wrote, and Diagnosis: Murder. Her last onscreen appearance was Not Another B Movie in 2010.

HollywoodLifers, were you just heartbroken when you heard Erin passed away? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.