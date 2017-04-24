Trump Speaks To Record-Breaking Astronaut Peggy Whitson & It’s So Awkward: Watch

REX/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump’s congratulatory call with phenomenal US astronaut Peggy Whitson took a turn for the awkward when the subject changed to urine. Uh oh. Of course you want to watch this hilariously uncomfortable exchange between Peggy and the president!

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, 57, broke a massive record on April 24 as she celebrated from the International Space Station. The longtime astronaut has now spent the most time off the planet than any other US astronaut, spending an incredible 534 cumulative days in space. Peggy is currently on a mission at the International Space station ending in September 2017, and will have logged more than 650 days by that time.

As part of the celebration, Peggy received a call from President Donald Trump congratulating her on the record-breaking accomplishment. Unfortunately, Trump couldn’t quite pull off this televised call without some kind of snafu. Peggy was excitedly telling him about some of the measures astronauts take when they’re staying in space for significant amounts of time. “Water is such a precious resource that we are also cleaning up our urine and making it drinkable, and it’s really not as bad as it sounds,” Peggy said from inside the International Space Station.

– @AstroPeggy explains to Trump they purify their own urine in space for drinking water. Trump: "Better you than me." pic.twitter.com/tqUgZ0nhtX — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) April 24, 2017

Buckle up for this. Flanked by daughter Ivanka Trump and astronaut Kate Rubins in the Oval Office, the president took a very long, very awkward pause as he shook his head in understanding, finally telling Peggy, “Well that’s good, I’m glad to hear that. Better you than me.” Okay…

Besides being a really weird response — you’re glad astronauts have to drink their own urine? — the pee comments have their own awkward implications. Remember when a shocking dossier was released by an anonymous MI6 agent claiming that Trump engaged in “golden shower” parties with prostitutes in Russia? Of course you do! Nobody will ever forget that!

The rest of their conversation was pleasant: “This is a very special day in the glorious history of American spaceflight,” Trump said. “You have broken the record for the most total time spent in space by an American astronaut. That’s an incredible record to break. On behalf of our nation and, frankly, on behalf of our world, I’d like to thank you.”

This is far from the first record Peggy ever broke. She has completed the most most spacewalks by a female astronaut (eight), and is the first woman to command the ISS; she’s now done it twice. At 57 years old, she’s also the oldest woman to be in space.

