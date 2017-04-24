Charlie Puth doesn’t need to talk anymore…because he’s silently slaying us with his dreamy bedroom eyes! WATCH the sexy new visual for his single ‘Attention,’ which dropped today, April 24, right here.

Charlie Puth, 25, has released the tantalizing new music video for “Attention,” and you’ll want to stop everything to take a look. WATCH it above, and click through our gallery for snapshots of all the best moments!

The video for “Attention,” which is the first taste of the singer’s forthcoming sophomore album, came as a surprise to fans, though he did tease it on Twitter a day before. “One more thing ….” he wrote, including a little purple devil emoji. Yep, Charlie was up to some mischief!

One more thing …. 😈 — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 24, 2017

The video is definitely everything we hoped for. Charlie looks so handsome as he takes us from the club to the studio to a gorgeous luxury apartment. Finally, he gets the girl…though not without a fight, and the ending is left a little ambiguous as she walks away from his bed. So good!

Fans are loving the video, and many have taken to Twitter with the usual enthusiasm to share their thoughts. “I LOVE IT THE ROOF SCENE IS MY FAVE,” one fan wrote. “No but seriously, I wonder if you’ll ever write something that I won’t love. I’M OBSESSED,” another tweeted at the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer. Agreed! On top of that, some fans have been speculating that the song is about his ex Bella Thorne. “It’s about @bellathorne…I know it,” one fan said in reply to Charlie’s post about the video. They’re not alone…

Charlie will be supporting Shawn Mendes on tour this summer, and you won’t want to miss it. Catch him on tour here!

