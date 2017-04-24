Cara Delevingne Shaves Her Head Bald To Play Dying Woman For New Role — Shocking Pics

REX/Shutterstock

Beautiful, bold, and BALD! In the midst of shooting ‘Life In A Year,’ Cara Delevingne completely shaved her head to play the heavyhearted role of a dying woman. The actress’ wavy blonde locks are long gone, so check out her drastic makeover!

Cara Delevingne just reached a whole new level of badass-ery. Far more than just a method actress, the model-turned movie star SHAVED her head for the role of a dying woman in the upcoming drama movie, Life In A Year. Cara could have easily faked her baldness with a cap or wig, but instead decided to totally commit to the role and immerse herself into her character’s personality and lifestyle. The ambitious 24-year old debuted her look on April 24 while walking around set in comfy Uggs and a baggy sweater in chilly Toronto. CHECK HER OUT BALD HEAD HERE.

It’s a good thing Cara shaved her head AFTER Coachella, so she could show off her pink pixie haircut for a little while. Normally the British beauty styles her long, blonde hair in a relaxed, beachy waves. But for the music festival in Indio, California she drastically switched things up by chopping at least five full inches off — and she wasn’t the only one! Katy Perry also said goodbye to her long locks that week, switching to a platinum blonde buzz cut that many fans said reminded them of Justin Bieber‘s hair.

Never one to shy away from bold looks, Cara has experimented with her hair many times before. She’s had all different types of blonde tones, ranging from sun-kissed to becoming an ice queen with practically white hair! And for burning man, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel rocked pink, blue, and purple braids all the way down to her boobs. It might take awhile for Cara’s hair to grow back now that she’s bald, but we can’t wait to see what cool looks she’ll pull off in the future!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think about Cara’s new bald look? Comment below!

