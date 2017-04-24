Caitlyn Jenner Slams Tucker Carlson: It’s ‘Bullsh*t’ That Transitioning Is A ‘Whim’

REX/Shutterstock

Caitlyn Jenner may be a Republican, but we were still shocked to see her on Tucker Carlson’s super conservative talk show on April 24! The two totally got into it when the former Olympian called ‘bullsh*t’ on his claims a man would transition to become a woman on a whim.

WHOA! Caitlyn Jenner, 67, was Tucker Carlson’s first guest after taking over The O’Reilly Factor’s time slot on April 24, and she wasn’t holding back! On the very conservative talk show, Caitlyn got into a heated argument with the host of Tucker Carlson Tonight over claims he made that men would transition to become women to get federal aid.

Tucker first made Caitlyn irate by asking her, “Do you believe gender is biologically determined, cause that’s kind of the opposite of what a lot of people are saying.” You could see her face grow angry, replying “No, a lot of people are saying it IS genetic,” before bringing up some of the host’s own words that he believed men were transitioning into women for financial reasons.

When referring to a scenario he brought up with another guest on a previous show, Caitlyn said “You made a statement ‘Oh a guy of 35, all of the sudden…Oh hey, I’m trans. I’m going to go be a woman now and I’ll get federal funds for women’s issues.’ That’s bullsh*t. That does not happen. You are basically born this way. I’ve been dealing with these issues since I was this big (putting her hand up to show herself as a child). It’s not just a whim.” You go Caitlyn! She completely schooled him.

Before going on the show, Caitlyn made another shocking revelation about the infamous murder case in her upcoming memoir. The star allegedly revealed that on a long road trip, Robert Kardashian (OJ’s best friend and lawyer), admitted that he thought OJ was guilty and would have been glad if he were sentenced for the murder of his wife Nicole Brown in the first trial. Oh my!

Among that gem, Caitlyn has revealed many other shocking details in her memoir. For example, she admitted that she always felt “uncomfortable” having sex with Kris Jenner, and also said that she hated doing Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Plus, it’s where she first revealed that she had undergone the gender reassignment surgery!

Caitlyn was a major get for Tucker, especially since this is his first show after taking over for Bill O’Reilly, who was fired in the wake of several sexual harassment claims. He has some pretty big shoes to fill considering Bill was on the network for 22 years and his show got the highest ratings, but getting FOX’s first Caitlyn interview has to gain him some major clout.

