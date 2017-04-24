Brad Pitt Looking To Buy New Place In LA Arts District Amid Angelina Jolie Romance Rumors

REX/Shutterstock

Since splitting with his wife Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has found ‘comfort’ spending time in the LA arts district, known as Frogtown. So much so, that the actor is now looking for a new place to purchase in the hip neighborhood, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reports. Read here for all details!

Brad Pitt, 53, is no stranger to the art scene in Los Angeles. In fact, the father of six has been spending more and more time at his friend Thomas Houseago‘s studio. “Brad is looking to buy space here (Frogtown). He wants to convert one of the warehouses into a studio and art gallery. He’s got tons of friends in the arts community and wants to help new and upcoming artists have a voice, somewhere they can showcase their work,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. How cool!

As you may remember, Brad dived into an art project as a way of coping with his harsh divorce form Angelina Jolie, 41. “He also very much an artist in his own right,” the source says. “He spends quite a bit of time here. I think he feels a sense of comfort here because every one treats him like a regular person. He seems to like that.”

In addition to looking into some new digs, the superstar has been on the dating scene. “He has been dating a bit,” an insider revealed to People. “It’s not anything serious.” Phew! “He doesn’t have a girlfriend,” the source says. “He seems more comfortable double-dating…It’s more of a way to get out and be social.”

Good for him! Especially since it seems his ex has found a new man of her own. “It is challenging for Angelina to move on from Brad, but she is doing what she can to nurture a secret romance with a new guy,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. According to the insider, Angelina’s mystery man is a handsome British entrepreneur. Sounds hot! “They have held a few secret rendezvous at the Malibu estate where she has been staying occasionally since her split from Brad.”

HollywoodLifers, are YOU surprised Brad is so involved with the LA art community? Do YOU think he should buy a new place and turn it into a gallery or art studio?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.