‘Blame’ Review: This Dark Coming Of Age Story Is Brilliantly Twisted

Courtesy of Tribeca Film Festival

Quinn Shephard’s debut directorial feature ‘Blame’ premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and it is nothing short of an intense ride that weaves teenage anguish with forbidden romance.

Blame‘s writer, director and star, Quinn Shephard, is only 22 years old but she’s already made quite the splash at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. Blame premiered on Saturday, April 22, as part of the festival, and HollywoodLife.com was fortunate enough to be there so we can share our full review with you!

In Blame, we meet Abigail (Quinn Shephard) as she’s returning to high school after a mysterious leave of absence. Her return sparks immediate bullying from “cool girl” Melissa (Nadia Alexander), which has a ripple effect through her group of friends, including the impressionable Sophie (Sarah Mezzanotte), the popular Eric (Luke Slattery) and his best friend TJ (Owen Campbell). But for Abigail, school becomes a little less awful when a handsome substitute teacher named Jeremy (Chris Messina) picks her for the lead in their school’s showcase of The Crucible over Melissa. Of course this sends Melissa completely over the edge and on an endless tirade to make Abigail’s life unbearable for every waking minute.

Abigail turns out to be a master of manipulation, with her confidence building as her relationship with Jeremy edges closer and closer to inappropriate, she finds the courage to fight back against Melissa’s bullying. However, she hides this courage from Jeremy and instead uses the bullying as a way to not only keep his attention on her, but help build his affection for her. It’s brilliant, but it backfires because despite their chemistry Jeremy puts up a good fight against his feelings for Abigail, which is fun to watch. While all of this is going on Melissa figures out that there’s more than meets the eye to Jeremy and Abigail’s relationship, and she desperately tries to intervene by vying for Jeremy’s affection in her own way. Don’t worry, no spoilers on how this dangerous triangle ends.

While Quinn’s script and direction keep perfectly steady with the dark undertone of the film, her performance as the troubled Abigail who just wants to be loved is breathtaking. Despite her mysterious history, you care about her well being from start to finish, even as she’s spiraling over lack of attention from Jeremy. Meanwhile there is something magnetic about Nadia’s Melissa, who at times proves she can be the absolute worst person in the world. She’s careless but not carefree, as her serious lack of self confidence seems to be what’s fueling her appalling actions. Last but certainly not least, Chris’ performance as Jeremy is powerful as we watch his torn soul struggle with multiple different issues. From his pushy girlfriend to his lust for Abigail and craving to relive his college glory days, Jeremy might have more of an internal war going on than the two teenagers combined.

In short, Blame is absolutely fantastic, as are all of the performances. Definitely a standout at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival!

