If You Wear Your Hair Like THIS, You’re More Likely To Get A Date On An App

One of the hardest things to do is pick your profile picture for your dating app. Luckily, Hinge explained that a certain hairstyle is more likely to get you a date & you have to find out what it is!

This is the most useful information we’ve heard all day! Dating app, Hinge, conducted a survey on what the best dating profile pictures are and you’re never going to guess what they are. According to DailyMail, Hinge conducted a survey of 35 photo tags including: “smiling with or without teeth, to a random sample of 1,000 photos. This allowed them to see which tags were associated with photos with lots of likes.” What they found is absolutely amazing and you have to find out what it is!

Ladies, if you want to get asked on a date, the best photo practice is: Wear your hair up! Who would have thought!? According to Hinge’s “Best Photo Practices for Women,” these are the tips you need to do in your profile pic and what percent you’re most likely to receive a like if you practice them:

1. Wear hair up: 27%

2. Look away: 74%

3. Smile with teeth: 76%

4. Stand alone: 69%

As for best photos for men:

1. Smile without teeth: 43%

2. Look ahead: 102%

3. Stand alone: 11%

In other findings, for those selfie queens out there, you’re not going to like this. “Selfies are 40% less likely to receive a like.” We were totally shocked by that result, because who doesn’t love a good selfie?! Instead of posting selfies, post candids, as they are 15% more likely to get a like!

What do you guys think of these survey results? Are you totally shocked that a ponytail is the right hairstyle for your profile pic? Will you try the ponytail for your next photo?

