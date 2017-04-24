The Five Biggest Bridal Trends To Look Out For & How To Know If They’re Right For You

Courtesy of Monique Lhuillier, Christian Siriano, Jenny Packham, and Oscar de la Renta

From jumpsuits to gloves and off-the-shoulder dresses, there are five key trends every bride-to-be needs to be aware of, right from the runway. How do you know if the trend is right for you? Read on for our tips for perfecting the look for a Pinterest-worthy ensemble.

I know searching for the perfect look you’ll wear on your wedding day can be a bit stressful — after all, who has the time to comb through images of every single bridal gown that comes down the runways? That’s why we’ve rounded up the biggest trends from the recent bridal collections to help narrow down your search. Five trends seemed to rule the runways and it’s only a matter of time before they take over your Pinterest page.

Jumpsuits:

Who says you have to wear a gown on your wedding day?! From Jenny Packham to Christian Siriano and Oscar de la Renta, jumpsuits are totally stealing the spotlight this season.

Who it’s right for: Cool, non-traditional, unique brides who aren’t into dresses will be thrilled by this stylish trend that’s fashion-forward and incredibly chic.

Gloves:

We spied the look at Monique Lhuillier and Reem Acra — and we can’t get enough of it.

Who it’s right for: EVERYONE. Okay, maybe I’m just partial to the trend, but whether you’re going for classic beauty, Old Hollywood glamour, or bohemian there’s a pair of gloves that would work, from elbow-length options to sheer, embroidered styles that come right to the wrist.

Off-the-shoulder:

The trendy silhouette is always a classic staple in bridal, and it really plans to shine come 2018. We spotted it at Reem Acra, Oscar de la Renta, and Christian Siriano.

Who it’s right for: A classic, traditional bride. Sure, the silhouette is seriously trendy in the contemporary market, but when it comes to bridal it exudes a timeless vibe.

Feathers:

From Christian Siriano to Oscar de la Renta and Jenny Packham, there was no missing the fierce, feathered looks on the runway.

Who it’s right for: Fashion-forward brides and gals who want to infuse a trendy vibe into their classic look.

3D Flowers:

Delicate floral detailing has always had a place in the bridal industry, but now the flowers are coming to life. We spotted the trend everywhere, from Reem Acra to Christian Siriano, Jenny Packham and Sachin and Babi.

Who it’s right for: A bride-to-be who loves an ethereal, romantic look. Especially perfect for a barnyard wedding or spring or summer ceremony.

