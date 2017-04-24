Bella Hadid’s Workout Routine: Goes Swimming To Look Perfect In A Crop Top

REX/Shutterstock

It’s no secret that Bella Hadid looks absolutely flawless in a crop top & her body is insane. Do you ever wonder how she keeps her body in tiptop shape while indulging in her fave food, chicken fingers? Luckily, she shared her workout routine & you have to hear this!

Bella Hadid, 20, manages to stay insanely fit even with her crazy schedule and traveling the world non-stop, but how does she balance it all!? Bella has admitted that she loves to eat junk food, (especially chicken fingers, her go-to!), and we always wonder — how does she look so perfect in a crop top while indulging from time to time? Bella shared her fitness secrets with VOGUE UK and you have to hear what they are — she is literally just likes us.

When speaking to VOGUE UK, Bella admitted that the first thing she does when she touches down in London is get a burger, but she also cam clean about some of her guilty pleasures and we are dead because they’re the same as ours! “I mean, chicken nuggets, grilled cheeses, French fries, pizza, burgers. All those things. Usually my go-to is just ordering chicken fingers, grilled cheeses and fries when I get to the hotel. Your burgers here in London are really good.” Our go-to meal is always chicken fingers as well!

As for Bella’s workout regimen and how she manages to stay so fit, “It’s hard with my schedule – every time I go somewhere I’m like ‘can you send me a pair of Nikes? I forgot my shoes!’ I always forget something. But even this morning I went and swam in the pool, just to keep moving. When I’m home I like to train harder than usual. I haven’t really worked out a lot since the last VS show. My trainer always calls once he knows I’m in town. Like ‘I know you’re back, where are you?’ And I’m like ‘sleeping?!’. But when I have the time and energy I’ll go. I love doing abs and ass, and getting my blood pumping. Running around keeps most of my body in check but I eat really badly when I’m traveling because I can’t help myself. It’s my comfort.”

Wow, we’re obsessed with Bella and she got us so motivated to hit the gym and get bikini body ready! What do you guys think of her fitness routine — will you try it?

