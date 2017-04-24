Barack Obama At UChicago: Watch Live Stream Of 1st Public Post-President Event

REX/Shutterstock

At last! Former president Barack Obama is making his first public appearance since leaving office at the University of Chicago on April 24. The major milestone is being live streamed online so non-students can sit in on the event, too. Watch the live stream of Obama’s speech here!

Former president Barack Obama, 55, is returning home to the University of Chicago, where taught as a constitutional law professor from 1992 to 2004. Obama will make his first public appearance since leaving the White House in January 2017. The prestigious event starts at 11:00am CT, 12:00pm ET on April 24.

Called “A Conversation With Barack Obama”, the event brings together hundreds of students from UChicago and other universities in Chicago, and the former president/UChicago professor to “discuss civic engagement and the next generation of leadership,” per the university’s site. At the event, hosted at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, young leaders ranging from high school to college students, to recent graduates, all who have “done something for their community,” will join Obama on stage. What an honor!

“This event is part of President Obama’s post-presidency goal to encourage and support the next generation of leaders driven by strengthening communities around the country and the world,” the university said in a press release. It’s invite-only, but those who weren’t able to attend can still tune in via live stream to witness the greatness.

Obama’s return to the University of Chicago is especially poignant since he taught constitutional law at the university’s law school for over a decade. It’s a homecoming of sorts not only for the university, but for the state of Illinois — Obama was their state senator from 2005 to 2008 after leaving the school, and before he took office as the 44th president of the United States.

Chicago is where Obama chose to give his farewell address in January 2017 before leaving office. The Obama family also owns a home in nearby Kenwood, Illinois. Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, who served as Obama’s chief of staff, said he was “immensely proud” that the former president chose to host his first post-presidency event at UChicago. “It reflects his emotional as well his intellectual commitment to this city, and seeing this city as his home,” Emanuel said.

