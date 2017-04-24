‘Arrested Development’: Tony Hale Reveals Season 5 Is Closer Than We Thought

Courtesy of Netflix

When you hear this exciting news about ‘Arrested Development,’ you’ll be happier than Buster Bluth after being handed a juice box. We caught up with Tony Hale on April 23, and he gave us the exclusive update on when we’re going to get that fifth season!

“Well, it’s looking good,” Tony Hale tells me of Season 5’s fate at the 9th Annual Shorty Awards in NYC. “We shoot this summer, hopefully,” he adds. Yessss. If we’re lucky, that means we could see Michael (Jason Bateman), G.O.B. (Will Arnett) and the rest of the gang on our small screens by 2018.

So what can we expect from Buster this time around? “I kind of want to know where the Buster storyline goes,” Tony says, admitting that he doesn’t have too many details about the season yet.

Still, he has an idea of where Season 5 will pick up. “Something happened with Liza Minnelli last season,” Tony hints. (You’ll remember that Buster was lured into Lucille Austero’s apartment before passing out from a juice overload…and he later found Lucille in a pool of blood, though whether she actually died is questionable.) “It took a dark turn! So I’m curious.” Yes, we need answers, too!

Tony has also basically confirmed that he and Liza are best friends in real life. “I love her. She would take my wife and I out to lunch and just tell stories of her life,’” he recently said on Good Morning America. “And it never came from a place of ego, it was just like, ‘Listen to my life.’ She was raised on the MGM lot and she would talk about her mom and Vivien Leigh and we’re just like, ‘Keep talking. Don’t stop.’” Same.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that another season of Arrested Development is on the way?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.