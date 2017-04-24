NFL Star Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Goes Crazy On Cops During Scary Arrest — Watch Video

REX/Shutterstock

Cincinnati Bengals star Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones was arrested on Jan. 3 for assaulting another man, and now scary new footage from the scene has surfaced. WATCH him get into a heated argument with a police officer right here!

Adam “Pacman” Jones, 33, did not go quietly the night of his arrest, as we can further see in this new video obtained by TMZ.”You want to have a conversation? Have a conversation. Quit yelling like a little kid,” the lead police officer tells him. WATCH:

As we previously knew, police responded to a call at the Hyatt hotel in Cincinnati, OH when a security guard alleged that Pacman got rough with him. You can see in the video that the NFL player was argumentative, to say the least — and the police officer was not here for it.

Pacman was then put into a police car, and that’s when he really went off, telling the cop he wished he were dead, and telling him to suck his d*ck, as we saw in an earlier video. Yikes. He was later charged with assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing police officers. He pled not guilty, and will be back in court on May 16.

