Abigail Breslin Slams Troll Who Dissed Her For Not Reporting Rape — Brave Response

REX/Shutterstock

After admitting that she did not report being raped to the authorities, Abigail Breslin was attacked by an anonymous troll online. Thankfully the actress was prepared to fight back — so she did!

Abigail Breslin, 21, was brave enough to openly discuss her own terrifying rape, but sadly one internet troll saw it as an opportunity to attack her. “Reported rapes are the only rapes that count,” one user commented on Abigail’s Instagram, in which she shared the statistics on how many rape “perpetrators” will walk free. But Abigail was quick to fire back.

“I did not report my rape. I didn’t report because of many reasons,” Abigail wrote in a follow up Instagram. “First off, I was in complete shock and total denial. I didn’t want to view myself as a ‘victim’ so I suppressed it and pretended it never happened. Second of all, I was in a relationship with my rapist and feared not being believed. I also feared that if my case didn’t lead anywhere, he would still find out and hurt me even more.”

Abigail’s brave and heartfelt explanation continued, “Thirdly, I knew how hurt my family and friends would be after finding out and I didn’t want to put them thru that.”

In response to Abigail’s explanation, her fans showed an upheaval of support. The comments on her note were filled with colorful hearts and kind, encouraging words that cheered Abigail on for opening up to them. “Love you Abbie,” wrote one fan. “You are absolutely inspiring. Thank you for speaking for those who have not quite found their voice yet,” wrote another.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Abigail firing back at the troll who attacked her for not reporting her rape? Comment below, let us know.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.