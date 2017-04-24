REX/Shutterstock

Multiple members of Aaron Hernandez’s family and former college team mates said their final goodbyes to the troubled football player at his funeral on April 24. We’ve got pictures from the sad memorial right here.

Aaron Hernandez was laid to rest in Bristol, Connecticut on Monday, April 24, just five days after he took his own life inside the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, Mass. Among the mourners at Aaron’s funeral were his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, and their 4-year-old daughter, Avielle. His mother, Terri Hernandez, and brother, D.J. Hernandez, were also present to say their goodbyes to the fallen sports star.

Noticeably absent from the memorial were members of the New England Patriots, which was Aaron’s team before he was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. However, two of Aaron’s college team mates, Mike and Maurkice Pouncey, were present at both the service and the family home afterward. Aaron played football with Mike and Maurkice while they were students at the University of Florida in 2007.

After hearing about Aaron’s death, Mike went onto Instagram to pen a heartfelt goodbye to the former Patriots player. He noted that no matter what they went through, “right or wrong”, they stuck by each other’s side right until the end. You can read his full message to Aaron below:

To my friend my brother! Through thick and thin right or wrong we never left each other's side. Today my heart hurts as I got the worse news I could have imagined. It was just a day ago we shared our last convo. I will forever miss you and love you bro. we will meet again rest easy! ❤️🙏🏽 A post shared by Mike Pouncey (@mikepouncey) on Apr 19, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

