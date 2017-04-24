Aaron Carter Releasing New Version Of ‘I Want Candy’ — First Listen Of Epic EDM Remix

Image Courtesy of Aaron Carter

Aaron Carter is back and better than ever. The singer, 29, stopped by the HollywoodLife.com podcast studio and he not only broke down what to expect from his new music — including his EP, ‘Love’ — but he also revealed he’s re-releasing ‘I Want Candy,’ with a twist! Plus, he gave us a little sneak peak!

You thought you knew Aaron Carter, but he’s not the little boy you grew up listening to, 90s girls. Currently promoting his new EP, LOVE, the singer revealed that his new EDM album includes a special song. Yes, “I Want Candy” is back.

“I mean I will never stop doing those songs,” Aaron told HollywoodLife.com on our podcast, available now on iTunes for free! “It’s no different what my brother did with Backstreet [Boys], what they still do… there was a time a bit ago that I got upset with some fans. I was dealing with fans that were being irate, and screaming out. Someone screamed at me, ‘Sing I Want Candy, you [explicative],’ cussing at me! And then I just lost it. I was like, listen, this is my show. I’m gonna get to it. I’m trying to introduce you guys to new music…. The caveat is I reproduced a new version of ‘I Want Candy.’ It’s in the treasure chest.”

Around the 10:00 mark of our interview, Aaron actually previewed the new version of the song, which actually mixes in all three versions of the song — The Strangeloves‘ version, Bow Wow Wow‘s version, and the pop sound Aaron brought to it. “That’s something very very special to me and monumental. The fact that I got to co-produce it, I can say that I’m the first person of my kind to do a cover of my cover and produce it… I put the EDM twist drop in the middle of the song!”

