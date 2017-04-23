Houston Rockets Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game 4 Live Stream — Watch The NBA Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

It’s go time for the Oklahoma City Thunder! They beat the Houston Rockets at home in game three and want to keep that momentum going. We’ve got the live stream details for the Apr. 23 game four match-up at 3:30pm EST.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in the action, cutting Houston’s playoff lead down to one on Apr. 21. Russell Westbrook was the hero once again in game three, as the team finally got one over on the Houston Rockets. While they were ahead for most of the game, sometimes by as much as 10 points, the squad folded in the fourth quarter yet squeaked out a 115-113 win with a buzzer shot. Once again Russell had a triple double, tallying 32 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. At least his numbers led to victory this time around.

The 28-year-old had a game for the ages in their second meeting with the Rockets on Apr. 19 without getting the satisfaction of a win. His 51 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds were the most points ever scored in a playoff triple-double, adding even more to his case for league MVP. But it wasn’t enough, as the team lost 115-111 to a powerful Rockets squad that has a much more cohesive offense.

We know Russell wants so badly to keep his team in the playoff picture, but without Kevin Durant, 28, around this season following his move to the Golden State Warriors, he just isn’t getting any help. He let his frustrations be known in his post-game news conference after the Thunder’s game two loss by dropping the f-bomb and getting fined $15,000 by the NBA as a result. When asked about his amazing numbers, he replied “I don’t give a f— about my line. “We lost.”

A sampling of the OKC defense tonight. 🚫 #ROAR pic.twitter.com/m6jcywwc0z — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 22, 2017

“We tried to put as many bodies in front of Russell Westbrook as it takes,” Rockets point guard Pat Beverley, 28, said about trying to shut down the scoring machine. “If we could put more (players) out there, it’d be better for us. He’s a phenomenal player. He’s been doing phenomenal things all season, so we’re just trying to make it as tough as possible on him. There’s no one person in this league that can stop Russ. It’s been proven. It’s a team effort, and we’ll just try to make it as tough as possible for him.”

