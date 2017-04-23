Arsenal Vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch The FA Cup Semi-Final Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Goooooal! It’s time for England’s best to compete in the FA Cup, as Arsenal faces Manchester City in an epic semifinal on April 23. The winner heads to the tournament’s final, so don’t miss it when the game starts at 10:00 AM ET.

While Manchester City has a slim (albeit unlikely) shot of winning the Premiership, Arsenal’s chances of claiming the Premier League’s title are shot to hell. So, if the Gunners want to add some silverware to their disappointing season, this is it. They’ll meet City in the middle of Wembley Stadium, with the winner advancing to the finals. It’s going to get wild so tune in to see what happens.

This game will be another step in Pep Guardiola’s attempt at a Wembley treble, as the 46-year-old Man City manager has a perfect record at the historic British stadium. He won while playing for Barcelona to help the Blaugrana claim the 1991-92 European Cup, per Man City’s official site.

He returned to Wembley in 2011, now managing Barca to a Champions League victory over Manchester United. Winning this game would keep Pep’s record perfect, and it would also propel them to the final showdown on May 27.

While Pep would love to stay golden at Wembley, Arsenal’s Arsene Wegner is desperate for a win. Fans have been calling for the 67-year-old coach to be fired after the team’s dismal season, and winning the FA Cup might satisfy them – for now. It seems Arsenal plans on keeping Arsene around, as he’s expected to sign a two-year contract over the summer and help with the squad’s overall, according to The Mirror.

Yet, if Man City sends the Gunners packing, those plans may be scrapped. It seems that there’s more on the line for both these squads in this game. Much like Shawn Michaels, 51, versus The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 26, it’s possible that this is a Career Vs. Streak match. Or not. What it will be is an exciting game!

Who do you want to advance to the FA Cup finals, HollywoodLifers? Do you thnk the Gunners will nail the bullseye or will Man City claim the victory?

