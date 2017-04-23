Gigi Hadid & The Weeknd: Did He Send Her A B-Day Gift After Dumping Bella?

Courtesy of Snapchat

What would Bella Hadid think about this? Ex-boyfriend The Weeknd may have showered Gigi with expensive roses on her 22nd birthday — despite dumping her younger sister back in Nov. Check out the model’s Snapchat story that has fans buzzing!

This picture is definitely worth a thousand words. Out of all the people wishing Gigi Hadid a happy birthday today, we didn’t realize The Weeknd, 27, was possibly one of them. On Snapchat, the supermodel showed off an array of gifts from her 22nd celebration, including boxes of red roses. OK, that’s totally normal — but this is where it gets a little weird. SHE CREDITS ABEL’S NAME IN THE CORNER, suggesting he pitched in on the present. If the roses are partially from him, it’s a really sweet gesture, considering he parted ways with Bella Hadid, 20, in November.

That being said, Gigi and the “Starboy” crooner haven’t always been close. One month after breaking her little sister’s heart, Gigi lashed out at him at a Victoria’s Secret runway show afterparty. One eyewitness took a photo of the Tommy Hilfiger muse in the middle of a heated discussion with the singer. We can only guess that it was about Bella, but why else would she be yelling at him and losing her cool in public like that? Bella, on the other hand, handled the Victoria’s Secret show like a professional and tried avoid confrontation as much as possible.

Another thing to consider is how would Selena Gomez feel if her boyfriend was still in contact with the Hadid sisters? Or at least one of them. Ever since going public with The Weeknd, the “It Ain’t Me” singer has been on the lookout for a Bella showdown. The brunettes did eventually cross paths at Paris Fashion Week this year, but thankfully nobody was pulling out anybody’s hair extensions. It was a close call, though!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s weird that The Weeknd might have bought Gigi a birthday present?

