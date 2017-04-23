‘The Arrangement’ Recap: Kyle & Megan Find Out They’ve Been Betrayed

Secrets and lies continue to spread on ‘The Arrangement.’ Megan and Kyle learn the ones closest to them have betrayed them on the April 23 episode. Plus, Kyle goes to extreme measures to protect himself and Megan.

After the break-in, Kyle’s not holding back when it comes to security. He wants the best of the best. However, when Megan finds out that there’s going to be interior cameras, she’s understandably uncomfortable about it. She doesn’t want to feel like she’s being watched in her own home. When Megan brings up her fears, Kyle nixes the interior cameras on the spot.

Later, the security system woman tries to convince Kyle to get a gun if he’s not going to have cameras inside the house. She warns him that this stalker’s not messing around.

Deann goes to IHM freaking out about why Terence isn’t freaking out about Kyle’s break-in. This is not like Terence. He’s the epitome of calm, cool, and collected. He says he’s giving Kyle independence. Deann is not having it with Kyle and Terence’s “lover’s quarrel.” She just wants it to be over. Terence knows Kyle’s not “built to do this alone” and will come back sooner or later. He’s literally just waiting for Kyle to fail.

A Major Step For Kygan

Megan gets the TV gig with her idol, Charlotte. She stayed up all night learning her lines for the show. When she hits the set, the lines have suddenly been changed. The director comes to her with cue cards and an ear piece that she can use if she wants. Charlotte comes up to her and gives her a little pep talk, saying Megan needs to suck it up and not have the reputation of a girl who can’t learn her lines.

Kyle visits Megan on set and begs her to move in with him. He worries about her staying in her tiny apartment. Megan refuses to give Kyle an answer after he just springs this on her.

Kyle continues to film The Kill Plan, but his life is about to go up in flames. Deann finally breaks it to him that they no longer have the rights to The Resistance. Jeremy Renner has now gotten his hands on the movie. Needless to say, Kyle is pissed. Deann tries to persuade him to move on to a different project, specifically Technicolor Highway, but he’s just not going to let this slide. He goes right to the Institute and runs into studio exec Adam. Kyle is ready to sever ties with Adam for good after this disaster. Adam reveals that it was Deann who let The Resistance get away when she didn’t meet with the rights owner.

Meanwhile, James is worried about Shaun, who says she’s not ready to take things to the next level at IHM and their relationship. Terence swoops right in and offers her a major role in IHM’s child development initiative. Shaun doesn’t hesitate for a second to take this on.

Breaking Point

Megan shows up at Kyle’s place with a few of her things. She’s prepared to move in if he can promise her that he’s not just asking her to move in out of fear. He needs to be fully ready for this next step. Kyle assures Megan that he is ready and completely trusts her. However, when she asks what happened with Terence, Kyle doesn’t tell her.

In a second meeting, Deann tries to explain to Kyle why she didn’t fight harder for his movie. Even though there’s a part for Megan in Technicolor Highway, Kyle is still not in a forgiving mood. Deann talks to Terence about the situation, who is still rocking his IDGAF attitude. Terence refuses to get involved, and that’s when Deann hits her limit. She reminds him that there used to be a time where they were always there for each other. She doesn’t know when things changed.

Terence says it all fell apart after Lizbeth left Kyle. He confesses he felt responsible for the breakup. He vows to make things right with Kyle and Deann.

Somebody’s Watching

Megan begins to move her things out of her apartment with the help of Shaun and Hope. Shaun reveals that she’s been with Terence at IHM. Hope can’t stop getting digs in at Terence, so Shaun drops the bomb that Hope leaked Megan’s nude photos. A very shocked Megan kicks Hope out. Good riddance!

Kyle has a super creepy dream about Terence burning his hand on a waffle maker. Yes, really. I love this show, but this is just bizarre. He wakes up from this breakfast-themed nightmare and hears his alarm going off. No one was trying to break in, it was only Megan.

Turns out, the script is Annika’s screenplay. Deann goes to her with a check for $100,000 for the rights to the movie. But there’s a catch: Annika can’t come anywhere near the project, and their little tryst is over. Deann can’t risk Kyle and Megan finding out Annika’s part in the foundation of their relationship. Annika seems on board with this, but you never know with this girl.

Deann gives the script to Megan. She doesn’t force Technicolor Highway, she just wants Megan to read it. Megan reads the script and loves it. She goes to Kyle and wants him to do the movie with her. As they discuss the project, someone is watching them from outside!!!!!

